Soccer
Chelsea give Spurs double trouble
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Chelsea strengthened their hold on a Premier League top-four place yesterday by beating London rivals Tottenham 2-1 but Sheffield United missed a chance to boost their case for Champions League football next season.
Liverpool's 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City means the title race is effectively over but the sides below them are scrambling to qualify for Europe's top club competition...
