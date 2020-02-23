Rugby
It seems a long, hard season ahead for Bulls
23 February 2020 - 00:00
The Bulls' Super Rugby season is in danger of spinning out of control after losing their first 2020 Super Rugby home game.
Otere Black landed a last-minute penalty to gift the Blues a second win. The Bulls remain winless after three...
