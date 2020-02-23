Soccer
Maybe Nkoane can't talk the talk, but he walks the walk
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Stanford Nkoane's confidence may come across as arrogance.
With that misreading, Nkoane, 30, has already claimed the scalp of Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela with his razor-sharp and provocative responses to media questions...
