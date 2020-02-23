Cricket
Proteas need to stop this hogwash
De Kock's must atone for Friday's pathetic performance
23 February 2020 - 00:00
If SA had Mark Boucherphoria when the former wicketkeeper took over the coaching job in December, what remained of it dissipated in the heat of a disciplined Australian performance at the Wanderers on Friday.
When Mitchell Starc detonated Quinton de Kock's middle stump, the quantifiable De Kock delight suddenly fizzled in the humid Johannesburg air...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.