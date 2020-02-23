Sascoc, tennis bosses deny blocking Ravele's nomination for top post

Nominations for the new Sascoc elections have yet to close, but already the electioneering has been raised with the sport ministry amid allegations of unethical conduct and a counterclaim of sour grapes.



Veteran sports administrator Muditambi Ravele wrote to sport minister Nathi Mthethwa asking him to investigate "unethical conduct" that has seemingly frozen her out of the March 28 ballot for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) executive...