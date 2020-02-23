Soccer
Season starts to turn against Kaizer Chiefs
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs season is turning into a nightmare.
That nightmare continued for Ernst Middendorp's side at a rain-soaked Makhulong Stadium where Highlands Park knocked Amakhosi out of the Nedbank Cup 5-4 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in 120 minutes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.