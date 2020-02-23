Rugby
Stormers emerging as a major force in Super Rugby
23 February 2020 - 00:00
The Stormers may not be due a category upgrade in intensity just yet, but as an emerging force in Super Rugby they should not be taken lightly.
They chalked up their fourth straight win at the start of the campaign, but there were mitigating circumstances for them not blowing a weakened Jaguares away yesterday...
