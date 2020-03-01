Soccer

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's grip intact

Middendorp's record of never having lost to Pirates is secure

Kaizer Chiefs cemented their Absa Premiership title credentials with a rare league double over Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates when they beat them 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday.



The victory will be celebrated by fans eager to see their club end a five-year trophy drought in their 50th anniversary year...