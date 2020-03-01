Soccer
Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's grip intact
Middendorp's record of never having lost to Pirates is secure
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs cemented their Absa Premiership title credentials with a rare league double over Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates when they beat them 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday.
The victory will be celebrated by fans eager to see their club end a five-year trophy drought in their 50th anniversary year...
