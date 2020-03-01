Growing concern in Premier League over coronavirus
01 March 2020 - 00:00
The first sign of concern among Premier League clubs over coronavirus emerged this week when Arsenal insisted all training-ground visitors fill out medical forms, while Newcastle United banned players and staff from shaking hands.
In a move likely to be repeated across the country in sport at professional level, Newcastle have introduced the ban this week on medical advice....
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.