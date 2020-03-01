Rugby
Magnificent Blues end Stormers' winning streak
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Lacking intensity against an energised Blues team cost the Stormers dearly as they relinquished their unbeaten Super Rugby record Saturday.
They lacked physicality and were prone to error in front of the Newlands faithful...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.