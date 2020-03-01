Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes are hanging by a thread
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League dreams are hanging by a thread after they slumped to a 2-0 first-leg loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their quarterfinal clash at the Cairo International Stadium yesterday.
Ali Maâloul bagged a second-half brace for the home side, who had looked unimpressive up to then, though Sundowns themselves mustered little in the way of chances in front of goal...
