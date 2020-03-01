Soccer

Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong

Highlands Park sharpshooter Peter Shalulile nearly gave up on his SA dream

Speed. That's the word that springs to mind when one thinks of the Highlands Park galloping hot property, Peter Shalulile.



It would seem everything Shalulile does has to happen with a certain degree of urgency, just as he does when he makes those darting forays into the opposition's danger area to score a goal or two...