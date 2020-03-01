Soccer

Record-chasing Reds get a hiding at Watford

Liverpool's amazing unbeaten run of success in this season's Premier League was ended in unfathomable fashion yesterday as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at their ecstatic Vicarage Road stadium.



Ismaila Sarr ignited the sensation, stunning Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders...