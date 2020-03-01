Sport

SA Olympic boxing hopes burn as administrators fiddle

01 March 2020 - 00:02 By DAVID ISAACSON

SA's Olympic boxing hopefuls have probably been condemned to another Games in the wilderness because their inept administration failed to secure funding to get them to the African qualifying tournament.

Sport and Recreation SA's (SRSA) acting director-general Sumayya Khan said government would have assisted, even though the embattled SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) was not financially compliant...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The fall and ire of Ruann Visser over freak ring mishap Sport
  2. Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable Sport
  3. A sermon on deacon Tau and the repentant Pastor Pule Sport
  4. Pele cuts a forlorn figure drowning in depression Sport
  5. Season starts to turn against Kaizer Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres

Related articles

  1. SA Under-23s could be left stranded pre-Olympics friendlies Soccer
  2. Springbok chefs 'stepped up to the plate' to take medals at the Culinary ... Food
  3. F1 says Vietnam Grand Prix is on amid coronavirus concern Motorsport
  4. Sascoc, tennis bosses deny blocking Ravele's nomination for top post Sport
  5. Notoane names prelim Olympic squad with 27 defenders‚ 24 midfielders‚ 19 ... Soccer
  6. Life's a beach for SA women's Olympic beach volleyball team Sport
  7. Caster Semenya claims sixth SA mark Sport