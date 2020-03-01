Wilder to be paid off to allow Fury-Joshua match

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight each other again this year if they both come through their next bouts, Fury's promoter Frank Warren believes, with Saudi Arabia the favourite to beat Wembley as the venue.



Warren and Fury's camp have not given up hope of Deontay Wilder, who will invoke his right to a trilogy fight with Fury, accepting "step aside" money to clear the path for an all-British heavyweight showdown...