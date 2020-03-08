Al Ahly a bridge too far for Mamelodi Sundowns

A 21st-minute Lebohang Maboe own goal dealt a huge blow to Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of a remarkable comeback against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League second-leg quarterfinal match at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.



Sundowns were eliminated 3-1 after failing to find ways to break down the wall Ahly players formed around goalkeeper Mohamed Elshewany immediately after sensing victory against a team that humiliated them 5-0 here in the same competition last year...