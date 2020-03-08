Sport

Al Ahly a bridge too far for Mamelodi Sundowns

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE At Lucas Moripe Stadium

A 21st-minute Lebohang Maboe own goal dealt a huge blow to Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of a remarkable comeback against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League second-leg quarterfinal match at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns were eliminated 3-1 after failing to find ways to break down the wall Ahly players formed around goalkeeper Mohamed Elshewany immediately after sensing victory against a team that humiliated them 5-0 here in the same competition last year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine's 200m chase a concern Sport
  2. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  3. Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove Sport
  5. Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA