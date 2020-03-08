Al Ahly a bridge too far for Mamelodi Sundowns
08 March 2020 - 00:00
A 21st-minute Lebohang Maboe own goal dealt a huge blow to Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of a remarkable comeback against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League second-leg quarterfinal match at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns were eliminated 3-1 after failing to find ways to break down the wall Ahly players formed around goalkeeper Mohamed Elshewany immediately after sensing victory against a team that humiliated them 5-0 here in the same competition last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.