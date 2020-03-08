Back issues return to haunt Tiger Woods again

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods will miss next week's US PGA Tour Players Championship with a back issue as the 15-time major winner's return to defend his crown at Augusta National looms.



Woods, according to the tour website, told PGA commissioner Jay Monahan he would skip the signature event at TPC Sawgrass, which typically boasts one of golf's strongest fields, just before agent Mark Steinberg announced his 44-year-old client still suffered back troubles...