Sport

Bosch is rattling the ten tree but Jantjies is still holding on firm

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

If Handre Pollard is not available for the Springboks' entire Test programme, as is likely to be the case, who will deputise for him this year?

The Montpellier-based player who made the No 10 jersey his own last year will miss some Tests including the last of the year against Wales which falls outside the Test window. It means coach Jacques Nienaber will have to find the most suitable replacement...

