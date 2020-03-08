Soccer

Chiefs hit the lows after their Soweto derby highs

Kaizer Chiefs seem intent on matching each step forward with two sideways in their Absa Premiership title chase, the leaders being shocked 1-0 by last-placed AmaZulu at home at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.



Bonginkosi Ntuli’s 44th-minute winner secured a vital three points for Usuthu in caretaker-coach Ayanda Dlamini’s first game...