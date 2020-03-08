Soccer
Chiefs hit the lows after their Soweto derby highs
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs seem intent on matching each step forward with two sideways in their Absa Premiership title chase, the leaders being shocked 1-0 by last-placed AmaZulu at home at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
Bonginkosi Ntuli’s 44th-minute winner secured a vital three points for Usuthu in caretaker-coach Ayanda Dlamini’s first game...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.