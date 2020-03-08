Coronavirus causes havoc in Italy as doors are shut at football stadiums
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Italy's Serie A resumes at the weekend, with matches played without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, after a turbulent fortnight of last-minute U-turns and squabbling.
The heavyweight Derby d'Italia clash between second-placed Juventus and third-placed Inter Milan, postponed from last Sunday, is one of six games which will be played today and Monday amid what is likely to be a surreal atmosphere...
