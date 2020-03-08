Soccer
Coronavirus could see Premier League games played behind closed doors
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Premier League matches are likely to be played behind closed doors within weeks due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.
Sasha Ryazantsev, Everton's CFO, has become the first member of England's top tier to state they are now forecasting the possibility of a mass shutout after the first death in Britain was confirmed...
