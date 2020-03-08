Unplugged by BBK

Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot

Bidvest Wits have been touted as dark horses for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title challenge. But being called a dark horse in this age of power cuts is a curse.



Their chances of contending for their second championship have been hit by cimi-cimi, commonly known as load-shedding...