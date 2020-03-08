Unplugged by BBK
Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot
08 March 2020 - 00:01
Bidvest Wits have been touted as dark horses for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title challenge. But being called a dark horse in this age of power cuts is a curse.
Their chances of contending for their second championship have been hit by cimi-cimi, commonly known as load-shedding...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.