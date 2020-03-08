Sport

Jose Mourinho yet to find his feet at struggling Spurs

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Eric Dier's confrontation with a Tottenham supporter in the stands after they were knocked out of the FA Cup showed that the club's season is in danger of crumbling fast.

The Dier incident may have dominated the headlines after Wednesday's home defeat to Norwich - he was apparently defending his brother - but Spurs fans will be more concerned by the lack of progress under Jose Mourinho, just three months after he was appointed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine's 200m chase a concern Sport
  2. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  3. Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove Sport
  5. Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA