Jose Mourinho yet to find his feet at struggling Spurs

Eric Dier's confrontation with a Tottenham supporter in the stands after they were knocked out of the FA Cup showed that the club's season is in danger of crumbling fast.



The Dier incident may have dominated the headlines after Wednesday's home defeat to Norwich - he was apparently defending his brother - but Spurs fans will be more concerned by the lack of progress under Jose Mourinho, just three months after he was appointed...