Liverpool get back on the title track
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool moved to within nine points of claiming the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 as Arsenal boosted their charge towards the Champions League places with a 1-0 win over West Ham.
Callum Wilson's controversial early opener threatened an upset. But Liverpool set an English top-flight record for 22 consecutive home league wins as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the game around. The league leaders still needed a miraculous goal-line clearance from James Milner to deny Ryan Fraser an equaliser, but defeat keeps Bournemouth in the bottom three...
