Orlando Pirates need leadership, says Moeti
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates' players lack the leadership, character and spirit that characterised the Soweto giant's squads that lifted the Confederation of African Football's Champions League in 1995 and a successive domestic treble between 2010 and 2012.
That's one of the main barriers preventing Pirates from breaking a six-year trophy barren spell, says former Bucs skipper John Moeti, who was in the historic team that beat Ivory Coast's Asec Mimosas to lift Africa's premier interclub crown in Abidjan 25 years ago...
