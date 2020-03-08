Pep Guardiola wary of 'best' Manchester United
Away sides hold the upper hand in Manchester derbies
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Manchester City fans keen on revenge for Manchester United's 1-0 victory at the Etihad in January might be interested to learn that six of the previous seven Manchester derbies have been won by the away team.
Old Trafford hosts the next of these today with both Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a strategy that forces the other's side to make the most mistakes, creating the sort of moments that have helped determine a series of unpredictable results...
