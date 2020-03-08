Poorly coached Lions succumb to Rebels
08 March 2020 - 00:00
The Lions' Australasian tour could yet spin out of control after the Johannesburg side succumbed to a 37-17 defeat to the Rebels in Melbourne.
The Lions aren't a well-coached team and with each passing week, this is becoming apparent as they're not learning from their mistakes. Their nonexistent defensive patterns were exploited by the hosts, who not only collected a bonus-point win, but their first win in five outings against the Lions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.