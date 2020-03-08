Poorly coached Lions succumb to Rebels

The Lions' Australasian tour could yet spin out of control after the Johannesburg side succumbed to a 37-17 defeat to the Rebels in Melbourne.



The Lions aren't a well-coached team and with each passing week, this is becoming apparent as they're not learning from their mistakes. Their nonexistent defensive patterns were exploited by the hosts, who not only collected a bonus-point win, but their first win in five outings against the Lions...