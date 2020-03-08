Proteas on high after Aussie whitewash

Jon-Jon Smuts and Heinrich Klaasen led the SA batting unit to put a damper on the homecoming celebrations of Marnus Labuschagne with SA's six-wicket victory that sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over Australia on Saturday.



Marnus left his hometown of Klerksdorp for Australia aged nine as Labuschagne and returned to the North West province with his adopted country as "Labushane" to score his maiden ODI century in front of his extended family...