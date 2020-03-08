Proteas Women's Ayabonga Khaka shows her fighting spirit
Khaka found a way to thrive despite her serious injury
08 March 2020 - 00:02
Ayabonga Khaka may not have realised her dream of playing in today's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.
That she's played in all SA's ICC T20 World Cup matches made up for the disappointment of missing the West Indies 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.