Sport

Proteas Women's Ayabonga Khaka shows her fighting spirit

Khaka found a way to thrive despite her serious injury

08 March 2020 - 00:02 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

Ayabonga Khaka may not have realised her dream of playing in today's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

That she's played in all SA's ICC T20 World Cup matches made up for the disappointment of missing the West Indies 2018...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine's 200m chase a concern Sport
  2. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  3. Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove Sport
  5. Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA