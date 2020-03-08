Rugby
Revamp set for Rugby Championship
08 March 2020 - 00:00
The Rugby Championship (RC) will be revamped and as part of the shake-up South Africans will no longer see the All Blacks here every year.
The two foes will play each other every year but they will rotate hosting rights as part of a two-Test mini series. The same will apply to SA's fixtures against the Wallabies...
