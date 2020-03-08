Sport

Rugby

Revamp set for Rugby Championship

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Rugby Championship (RC) will be revamped and as part of the shake-up South Africans will no longer see the All Blacks here every year.

The two foes will play each other every year but they will rotate hosting rights as part of a two-Test mini series. The same will apply to SA's fixtures against the Wallabies...

