SA boxing is punch-drunk
The number of fights has been steadily decreasing in 10 years
08 March 2020 - 00:01
The raw statistics show that professional boxing in SA is declining, but at least fighters like Lerato Dlamini prove there's a healthy layer of talent in the thinning ranks.
World-ranked Dlamini defends his WBC silver featherweight title in the country's first major tournament of the year against tough Namibian Nathaniel Kakololo in East London today...
