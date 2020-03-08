SA boxing is punch-drunk

The number of fights has been steadily decreasing in 10 years

The raw statistics show that professional boxing in SA is declining, but at least fighters like Lerato Dlamini prove there's a healthy layer of talent in the thinning ranks.



World-ranked Dlamini defends his WBC silver featherweight title in the country's first major tournament of the year against tough Namibian Nathaniel Kakololo in East London today...