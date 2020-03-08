Sport

SA boxing is punch-drunk

The number of fights has been steadily decreasing in 10 years

08 March 2020 - 00:01 By DAVID ISAACSON

The raw statistics show that professional boxing in SA is declining, but at least fighters like Lerato Dlamini prove there's a healthy layer of talent in the thinning ranks.

World-ranked Dlamini defends his WBC silver featherweight title in the country's first major tournament of the year against tough Namibian Nathaniel Kakololo in East London today...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine's 200m chase a concern Sport
  2. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  3. Chinese swimming idol Sun Yang shocked at ban Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove Sport
  5. Peter Shalulile: the maestro of Makhulong Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA