Save Chippa United and get the job, Rulani Mokwena told

That's the mandate Mpengesi has given to Rulani Mokwena

If Rulani Mokwena saves Chippa United from relegation, he will earn himself a three- year contract with the club.



This is the word of Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi, whose longest-serving coach Dan Malesela lasted just over a year (402 days) and presided over 39 games...