Save Chippa United and get the job, Rulani Mokwena told
That's the mandate Mpengesi has given to Rulani Mokwena
08 March 2020 - 00:02
If Rulani Mokwena saves Chippa United from relegation, he will earn himself a three- year contract with the club.
This is the word of Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi, whose longest-serving coach Dan Malesela lasted just over a year (402 days) and presided over 39 games...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.