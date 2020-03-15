Boxer Ryno Liebenberg surveys the end of the road

The last time Ryno Liebenberg signed for an eight-rounder it was 2012 and he was an unbeaten fighter with lofty dreams.



Now the 36-year-old will step in against Alex Kabangu at the Blairgowrie recreation centre this afternoon looking to prove he's still a force in the super-middleweight class as he aims for one more big fight...