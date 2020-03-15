By George, what's going on here?
If you watched him closely during the Soweto derby, your eyes would not have missed the diligent, destructive job Maluleka did
15 March 2020 - 00:00
George, George, George, what have you done son of Maluleka?
In case you've been paralysed by paranoia because of the coronavirus pandemic and dug yourself into a deep hole, Maluleka has crossed the floor from the Kaizer Chiefs' Naturena Village, his home for six years, to the Chloorkop headquarters of Mamelodi Sundowns...
