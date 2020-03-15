Damien Durandt is taking boxer Thysse to 'round 24'

Trainer believes his charge has worked his opponent out

He's older by only three years, but trainer Damien Durandt refers to his boxer, Brandon Thysse, as "my boy".



Durandt, 29, argues that Thysse is still learning his craft, and that his rate of improvement since losing to Boyd Allen by split decision 10 months ago will ensure he wins by stoppage in their rematch on Saturday night...