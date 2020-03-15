Liverpool may be given the Premier League title
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned amid mounting fears it would be impossible to complete it this summer.
There is no regulation governing what happens if the 2019-20 campaign is curtailed, but a senior club executive revealed there was little opposition to award Jurgen Klopp's men their first English title for 30 years following what threatened to be the longest suspension of the professional game since the Second World War...
