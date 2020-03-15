Notshe puts his name in the frame for Bok selection
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Sikhumbuzo Notshe's form at the Sharks has prompted uncomfortable but necessary selection questions.
The first Springbok Test of 2020 is still some time away, but the six-time capped Springbok No 8 is pressing a delicious case, while the other No 8s in the country are still trying to find their way into the season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.