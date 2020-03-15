Simbine makes the most of his disappearing chances

With the spectre of coronavirus looming, Akani Simbine ran as if he was at the Olympics as he dominated the 100m at the Gauteng North championships on Saturday.



Simbine was fastest in all three rounds of the short sprint at the Tuks Stadium, beating a field that featured most of SA's fastest runners, though his nearest rival was Henricho Bruintjies...