Simbine makes the most of his disappearing chances
15 March 2020 - 00:00
With the spectre of coronavirus looming, Akani Simbine ran as if he was at the Olympics as he dominated the 100m at the Gauteng North championships on Saturday.
Simbine was fastest in all three rounds of the short sprint at the Tuks Stadium, beating a field that featured most of SA's fastest runners, though his nearest rival was Henricho Bruintjies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.