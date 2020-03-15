Sport

Soccer

Sundowns keep Pitso Mosimane's fate a secret

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will know at the end of May if his wish to remain at Chloorkop with an improved salary package will be granted.

Sundowns' GM Kenneth Makhanya told the Sunday Times this week that the club's management has taken a deliberate decision to remain tight-lipped about the renewal of Mosimane's contract...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates need leadership, says Moeti Sport
  3. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  4. Ernst Middendorp doing it his way, à la Frank Sinatra Sport
  5. The fall and ire of Ruann Visser over freak ring mishap Sport

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus