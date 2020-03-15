Soccer

Sundowns keep Pitso Mosimane's fate a secret

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will know at the end of May if his wish to remain at Chloorkop with an improved salary package will be granted.



Sundowns' GM Kenneth Makhanya told the Sunday Times this week that the club's management has taken a deliberate decision to remain tight-lipped about the renewal of Mosimane's contract...