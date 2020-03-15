Sport

Travelling SA rugby teams a way back

15 March 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

With the Lions losing a third consecutive tour game in Auckland and the Bulls giving up a healthy lead in Brisbane, it's clear the two travelling SA teams don't have a lot going for them.

The Lions were outplayed 43-10 by the Blues and the Bulls sprinted to a 17-0 advantage, only to cop a 41-17 beating against the Reds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt singling out Sifiso Hlanti for defeat is a cheap shot Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates need leadership, says Moeti Sport
  3. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  4. Ernst Middendorp doing it his way, à la Frank Sinatra Sport
  5. The fall and ire of Ruann Visser over freak ring mishap Sport

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus