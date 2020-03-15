Two decades later and Spurs are still in turmoil

Tottenham Hotspur's meek Champions League elimination not only ensured another trophyless season, but it also meant that when owners ENIC and chair Daniel Levy celebrate their 20th anniversary at the helm there will be just one piece of silverware to reflect on.



The 2008 League Cup remains the only trophy Spurs have lifted since Alan Sugar sold over half of his stake to the English National Investment Company, floated on the London Stock Exchange as ENIC plc in 1997, for �21.9m in December 2000, with Levy taking over the chair two months later...