Coronavirus deals a mighty blow to SA sports industry

The multibillion-rand industry that is South African sport, underwritten by TV rights and sponsorships, faces a rocky future during the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry insiders say it's too early to calculate the costs, because much will depend on whether competitions are cancelled or postponed.

The country's first coronavirus battle was seen in soccer, where SA Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan beat back sport minister Nathi Mthethwa's suggestion to have Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches continue behind closed doors.

"We could not quantify the issue of the money at this point," PSL chair Irvin Khoza said after confirming there would be no games.

"The important thing was to deal with the issues of safety because what is happening to the country, there's no benchmark."