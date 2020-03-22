Covid-19: Chad Le Clos forced to quit luxury Mediterranean training base

Chad Le Clos landed to an uncertain future in Cape Town this week after the rampant coronavirus forced him to beat a hasty retreat from his training base in Turkey.

On Monday, he thought his immediate future was mapped out, bunkering down at his Energy Standard team's luxurious quarters at the Gloria sports arena on the Mediterranean coast.

But that was turned on its head the next day when head coach James Gibson announced they would have to leave.

"He almost wanted to cry," Le Clos told the Sunday Times.