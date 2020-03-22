F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grand prixs

Formula One drivers will join video gamers in virtual grands prix to replace races postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The first, run on the official F1 2019 PC video game, will be held from 10pm SA time today when fans should have been tuning in on television to the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The virtual race will be over 28 laps, half the usual distance of the real one under the Sakhir floodlights.

"Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world Formula One race replaced with a Virtual Grand Prix," Formula One said in a statement.

The Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series will run until May. The season-opening Australian and showcase Monaco grands prix have been cancelled along with races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain.