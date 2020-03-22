Soccer
French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana
22 March 2020 - 00:03
French sports apparel company Le-Coq-Sportif, better known as the Rooster, will be unveiled as new Bafana Bafana kit sponsor from June, the Sunday Times has learned.
Sportif has had big names, including a number of French national teams, over the years. It currently dresses the Cameroon football team and Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League...
