Soccer

French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana

French sports apparel company Le-Coq-Sportif, better known as the Rooster, will be unveiled as new Bafana Bafana kit sponsor from June, the Sunday Times has learned.



Sportif has had big names, including a number of French national teams, over the years. It currently dresses the Cameroon football team and Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League...