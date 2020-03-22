Olympics boss mulls different scenarios amid coronavirus pandemic

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of them, IOC president Thomas Bach has told the New York Times.

Organisers of the world's biggest multisports event have repeatedly said the Games would start on July 24 as scheduled, even as the rapid spread of the virus has brought sporting events around the globe to a standstill.

Bach said the IOC was not even considering scrapping the Games.