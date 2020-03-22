Paul Casey favours Ryder Cup delay over coronavirus pandemic

English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey believes Europe's title defence of the trophy in Wisconsin this year should be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The biennial contest between Europe and the US is scheduled for Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan in September.

Organisers earlier this week described as "inaccurate" a British newspaper report that plans were being made to push back the event by 12 months, as happened in 2001 after the September 11 attacks on the US.

Casey cited that precedent when he was asked whether he would favour a delay of this year's clash while the world dealt with the health crisis.