Cricket

Selector Linda Zondi leaves indelible mark on the national game of cricket

A 2008 encounter with Indian captain Virat Kohli as a 19-year-old consistently informed what Cricket SA's former selection convenor and current independent selector Linda Zondi looked for in talented cricketers.



"When I was an under-19 cricket talent scout under Ray Jennings, we were playing India Under-19 and they were beating us left, right and centre. They were always one-down and hardly got into their middle-order. The one time we got them two-down, we encountered Virat Kohli for the first time," Zondi said...