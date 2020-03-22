Rugby
Sharks show the way when it comes to transformation
22 March 2020 - 00:02
The Sharks' enlightened CEO Eduard Coetzee's view of transformation is simple but culture-changing for his team.
"I didn't understand why transformation was driven only by people of colour. That is a divisive thing because people may think they're pushing an agenda. I've always felt white people should drive the transformation agenda. I want to create a better environment for my kids to grow up and their kids to grow up in," Coetzee said...
