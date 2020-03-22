This is no time for squabbles

Speaking after meeting various sporting federations in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mthethwa said the football programme could continue.

"As we speak, they can have their match tomorrow with no spectators. Even if we are going to reach a point where there may be no matches, it will be gradually phased in. But there is an obligation on them to follow to the letter the health and hygiene protocols as outlined by the department of health.

"They have said that players will wash their hands ... using water and soap. They have said on their own that when the match starts, there will be no handshakes as per tradition. They also know that you will need sanitisers.

"What we are emphasising here is when players are celebrating, they must do it individually. It is a change of behaviour because if we don't do that we will be spreading the pandemic.

"We need the [PSL] chairman [Irvin Khoza] and others in the leadership positions in sport to raise their voice against this pandemic ... They will continue with their matches without spectators and finish the season.

"The most important thing for us is that when they do that, they will be spreading the message to fight against this pandemic - so that there is no confusion."

This assertion left many people on twittersphere wondering whether in Nathi we had a nutter prepared to play kopi dice with the lives of players.

There is an obligation on all of us to do whatever we can to contribute to efforts to contain, curb and stop coronavirus from spreading.

Shutting out supporters has been employed elsewhere as part of that containment strategy.

But as positive tests within the borders of the republic surged to over 240 and continue to climb daily, we've seen playing behind closed doors has proved not to be the trick.

In these trying times, a shutdown is the only viable solution as we all join in efforts to flatten the curve.

Part of the response plan as announced by Ramaphosa is that there should be no gatherings of more than 100 people.

Even without spectators, people who participate in staging a soccer match are above 100 when you include the two teams, substitutes, technical teams, paramedics, security and television production crews.